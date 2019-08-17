CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

241 AM MST Sat Aug 17 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-172300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

241 AM MST Sat Aug 17 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 84. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109. South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 107 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

AZZ541-549-555-172300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

241 AM MST Sat Aug 17 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

AZZ553-554-172300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

241 AM MST Sat Aug 17 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Light wind in the morning

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ566-172300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

241 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Light wind in the morning

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ562-172300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

241 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ560-172300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

241 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 87 to 97. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

CAZ561-172300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

241 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

