CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022

_____

386 FPUS56 KMFR 131057

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

256 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

CAZ080-140000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

256 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog and dense freezing fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the night. Patchy dense freezing

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ081-140000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

256 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog and dense freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog and dense freezing fog. Lows around 20.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows around

20. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

$$

CAZ082-140000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

256 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ083-140000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

256 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Lows 15 to 25.

$$

CAZ084-140000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

256 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy fog and

freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph this morning becoming light, then

becoming southeast around 5 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 10. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 5 to 10. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs around 30. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows zero to 5 above. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Lows 10 to 20.

$$

CAZ085-140000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

256 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 10 above. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings around 6 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows zero to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Wind chill readings near zero.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather