Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

321 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

321 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

321 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

321 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

321 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

321 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows

10 to 20.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows 10 to 20.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

321 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings near zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind chill readings near zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

