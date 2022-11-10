CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

239 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

239 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

2500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

239 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3300 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

2700 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

239 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 10 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3200 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

239 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 10 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

239 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. East winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 10 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

239 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy freezing fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to

15. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind chill readings around 1 below in

the morning.

