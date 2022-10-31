CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 30, 2022

509 FPUS56 KMFR 310756

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1255 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

CAZ080-311100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

1255 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning

and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet

lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ081-311100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

1255 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast well

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the morning,

then shifting to the south early in the afternoon shifting to the

southwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south well after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3400 feet lowering to 2800 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest late in the evening and overnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

CAZ082-311100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

1255 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering

to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows

15 to 25. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Partly cloudy in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ083-311100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

1255 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ084-311100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

1255 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon, then

shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

CAZ085-311100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

1255 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4800 feet. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3700 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

