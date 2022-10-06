CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

218 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

218 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon

then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

218 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late evening

and early morning, then shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight, then shifting to

the east well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

218 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

218 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

218 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late evening and

early morning, then shifting to the south well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

218 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in

the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

