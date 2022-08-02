CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

239 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

239 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms this morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

239 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Light winds becoming south around 5 mph early this

afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Haze and patchy smoke

through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and early

morning, then shifting to the east well after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

239 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms this morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

239 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late

this morning, then shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight, then

shifting to the east well after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

239 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south well after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

239 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Patchy

smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

