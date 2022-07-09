CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 8, 2022

_____

776 FPUS56 KMFR 091028

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

327 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

CAZ080-092300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

327 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-092300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

327 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late this morning,

then shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-092300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

327 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-092300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

327 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-092300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

327 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to

the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-092300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

327 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather