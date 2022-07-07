CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

303 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

303 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

303 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

303 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

303 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

303 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

303 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in

the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

