CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

_____

265 FPUS56 KMFR 290949

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

249 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

CAZ080-292300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

249 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

$$

CAZ081-292300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

249 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ082-292300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

249 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Light winds

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ083-292300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

249 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ084-292300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

249 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ085-292300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

249 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather