CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the evening, then

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight, then shifting to the north well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight, then

shifting to the east well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

305 AM PDT Fri Jun 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

