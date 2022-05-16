CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

219 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

219 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to

10 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

219 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming

5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows

around 40. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

219 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

219 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

219 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

219 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

