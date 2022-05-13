CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

228 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

228 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

228 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain this evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west early in the afternoon, then increasing to

10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

228 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late this

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this

evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

228 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until well after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph late this evening

and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

228 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the late evening

and early morning, then shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

228 PM PDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

