CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 29, 2022 _____ 953 FPUS56 KMFR 300953 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 253 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 CAZ080-302300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 253 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming sunny. Rain showers this morning. Chance of snow showers late this morning. Slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet this afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ081-302300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 253 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ082-302300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 253 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ083-302300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 253 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ084-302300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 253 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming sunny. Chance of rain showers this morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Breezy. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ085-302300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 253 AM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early this morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford