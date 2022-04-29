CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

303 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

303 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

303 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early this afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

winds becoming east around 5 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

303 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Snow level 7000 feet.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

303 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

303 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs around

60. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the west late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

303 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast late this morning, then shifting to the southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

