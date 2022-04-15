CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022 _____ 740 FPUS56 KMFR 150958 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 258 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 CAZ080-152300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 258 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-152300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 258 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late this morning, then shifting to the south early this afternoon shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight, then shifting to the southwest well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ082-152300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 258 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3300 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches at lower elevations and 4 to 8 inches above 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ083-152300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 258 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-152300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 258 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ085-152300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 258 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 3900 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4600 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$