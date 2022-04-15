CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

258 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

258 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east late this morning, then shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 7 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

258 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late this morning, then

shifting to the south early this afternoon shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight, then shifting to

the southwest well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

258 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south late this morning, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3300 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 6 inches at lower elevations and 4 to 8 inches above

4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

258 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of

4 to 7 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

258 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

258 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow level 3900 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 4 inches. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4600 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to

4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

