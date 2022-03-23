CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 _____ 243 FPUS56 KMFR 230956 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 256 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 CAZ080-232300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 256 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ081-232300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 256 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the morning, then shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph late in the evening, then shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ082-232300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 256 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-232300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 256 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ084-232300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 256 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph late in the evening and overnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ085-232300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 256 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the south well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cooler. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford