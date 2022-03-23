CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

256 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

256 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning, then shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

256 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the morning, then

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph late in the

evening, then shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

256 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

256 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

256 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west around 5 mph early this afternoon, then increasing to

10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting

to the southeast well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Cooler. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

256 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and

early morning, then shifting to the south well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Cooler. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

