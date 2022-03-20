CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

_____

674 FPUS56 KMFR 202111

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

211 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

CAZ080-211100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

211 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until well after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and early

morning, then shifting to the east well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and

early morning, then shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-211100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

211 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until well after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-211100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

211 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late this

evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-211100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

211 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ084-211100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

211 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early this evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph late this evening and

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ085-211100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

211 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early this evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather