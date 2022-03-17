CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

334 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet

lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

335 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4800 feet. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to

20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

