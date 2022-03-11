CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 10, 2022 _____ 577 FPUS56 KMFR 111207 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 407 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022 CAZ080-120000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 407 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ081-120000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 407 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ082-120000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 407 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-120000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 407 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ084-120000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 407 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ085-120000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 407 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$