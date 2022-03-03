CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

400 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

400 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow until early afternoon, then chance of rain

and snow late this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 2500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

400 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Chance of rain early this morning, then rain in the late

morning and afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet lowering to 3100 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2600 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 2100 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

400 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain this morning. Snow through the

day. Rain this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to

6000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 2900 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

400 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain this morning. Snow through the

day. Rain this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

400 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early this morning, then

rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of rain late

this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

400 AM PST Thu Mar 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet lowering to 4600 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4300 feet

lowering to 3300 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

