CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022 _____ 115 FPUS56 KMFR 271039 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 239 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 CAZ080-280000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 239 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early this morning. Chance of snow this morning. Chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6500 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ081-280000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 239 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-280000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 239 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow until early afternoon, then slight chance of rain late this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ083-280000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 239 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow this morning, then slight chance of rain early this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ084-280000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 239 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ085-280000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 239 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$