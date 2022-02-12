CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

_____

866 FPUS56 KMFR 121036

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

236 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

CAZ080-130000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

236 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ081-130000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

236 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

CAZ082-130000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

236 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ083-130000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

236 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph becoming around 5 mph late this morning, then shifting to

the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ084-130000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

236 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

CAZ085-130000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

236 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west with

gusts to around 35 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather