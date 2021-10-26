CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

314 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

314 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain showers this

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet this morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

314 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain this morning, then chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 7000 feet

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. In the shasta

valley, south winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast early in the afternoon, then shifting to the

west late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

314 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

314 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then chance of rain and snow

showers this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet

this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

314 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning,

then chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet

this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

314 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Snow

level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

