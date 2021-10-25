CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 24, 2021 _____ 892 FPUS56 KMFR 250639 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 1139 PM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021 CAZ080-251100- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 1139 PM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then widespread rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ081-251100- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 1139 PM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ082-251100- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 1139 PM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread rain and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then widespread rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-251100- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 1139 PM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ084-251100- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 1139 PM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers late this evening, then numerous rain and snow showers well after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ085-251100- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 1139 PM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread rain and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Little or no new snow accumulation except new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain and snow showers in the morning, then isolated rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4900 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$