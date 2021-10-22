CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021 _____ 372 FPUS56 KMFR 221053 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 352 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 CAZ080-222300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 352 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early this morning, then rain and snow showers late this morning. Chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ081-222300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 352 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain early this morning, then rain showers late this morning. Chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. In the shasta valley, south winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Winds south winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ082-222300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 352 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain early this morning, then rain showers late this morning. Chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-222300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 352 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late this morning. Snow level 6500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ084-222300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 352 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 .TODAY...Rain early this morning, then rain showers late this morning. Chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ085-222300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 352 AM PDT Fri Oct 22 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain early this morning, then rain showers late this morning. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after midnight. 