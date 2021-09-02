CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 1, 2021 _____ 417 FPUS56 KMFR 021035 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 334 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021 CAZ080-022300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 334 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ081-022300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 334 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny. Smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ082-022300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 334 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny. Smoke this morning, then areas of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early this afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ083-022300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 334 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke until early afternoon, then smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ084-022300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 334 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. $$ CAZ085-022300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 334 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening, then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/Medford _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather