CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

407 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

407 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

407 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon. Scattered showers

and isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest late in the evening, then shifting to the southwest

after midnight shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

407 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight, then shifting to the east

well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

407 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

407 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to

the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

407 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

