Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

228 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

228 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

228 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning

and early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the late evening and early morning, then

shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

228 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this afternoon. Patchy smoke late this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning, then

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight,

then shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

228 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke early this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

228 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early this

morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph

late in the morning, then shifting to the southeast early in the

afternoon shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

228 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through the day.

Haze late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through the

day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

