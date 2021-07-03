CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021 _____ 086 FPUS56 KMFR 030935 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 235 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 CAZ080-032300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 235 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning, then shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ081-032300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 235 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze late this afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming northeast around 5 mph late this morning, then shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming south around 5 mph early in the afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ082-032300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 235 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke early this morning, then patchy smoke in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening, then patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the evening and overnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ083-032300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 235 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke until early afternoon, then patchy smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ084-032300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 235 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. $$ CAZ085-032300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 235 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke early this morning, then patchy smoke in the late morning and afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph well after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$