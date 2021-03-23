CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021 _____ 419 FPUS56 KMFR 231045 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 344 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021 CAZ080-232300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 344 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ081-232300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 344 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the morning, then shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ082-232300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 344 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ083-232300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 344 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ084-232300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 344 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the west well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest around 15 mph late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ085-232300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 344 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$