CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

229 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

229 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and slight

chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers, snow and slight chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

229 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

light freezing rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers, snow and slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet after midnight. Lows

around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Light winds becoming southeast around 5 mph late in the evening

and overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

229 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

229 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

229 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing

fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

229 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

