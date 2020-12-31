CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

302 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

CAZ080-010000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

302 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers this morning. Snow level 3500 feet this morning. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

CAZ081-010000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

302 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers this morning. Snow level 3400 feet this morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the shasta valley and south 5 to 10 mph Elsewhere.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ082-010000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

302 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers early

this morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ083-010000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

302 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers late this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Rain

and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-010000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

302 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ085-010000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

302 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4400 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

