CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

215 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

