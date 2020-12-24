CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

560 FPUS56 KMFR 241015

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

214 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

CAZ080-250000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

214 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ081-250000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

214 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-250000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

214 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late this

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

4 inches at lower elevations and 3 to 5 inches above 4000 feet.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow level 3400 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the

evening. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-250000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

214 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ084-250000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

214 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around

40. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet

lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Breezy.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ085-250000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

214 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows

around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3700 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

