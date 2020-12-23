CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

_____

080 FPUS56 KMFR 231125

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

325 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

CAZ080-240000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

325 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog early this morning. Patchy

freezing fog late this morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ081-240000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

325 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ082-240000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

325 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ083-240000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

325 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ084-240000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

325 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows around 15. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ085-240000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

325 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4400 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

