CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
203 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be
heavy at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early this
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
.TODAY...Sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early this afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny late this morning then
becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Highs
around 40. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny late this morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 20.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph late
in the evening and overnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
