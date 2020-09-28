CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

CAZ080-282300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ081-282300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ082-282300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ083-282300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ084-282300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

CAZ085-282300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

