CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
312 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
312 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through the
night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
312 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through the
night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
312 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
312 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through the
night. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
312 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
West winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then
becoming northwest around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to
the west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through the
night. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
312 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
North winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then
becoming west around 5 mph early this afternoon increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then haze after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
