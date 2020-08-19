CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020
944 FPUS56 KMFR 190952
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
251 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020
CAZ080-192300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
251 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,
then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ081-192300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
251 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ082-192300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
251 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
late in the evening and overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ083-192300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
251 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this
afternoon then becoming sunny. Haze early this morning. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ084-192300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
251 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Haze
early this morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze
after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ085-192300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
251 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this
afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy smoke in the late morning
and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning
and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
