CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020

884 FPUS56 KMFR 281033

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

332 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

CAZ080-282300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

332 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Patchy smoke

through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight, then

shifting to the east well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ081-282300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

332 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Patchy smoke

through the day. Highs 90 to 100. South winds around 5 mph early

this morning becoming light, then becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph late in

the evening, then shifting to the northwest after midnight

shifting to the east well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ082-282300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

332 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms late

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-282300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

332 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Patchy smoke

through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Patchy smoke in the

evening. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ084-282300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

332 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Patchy smoke

through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Patchy smoke in the

evening. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ085-282300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

332 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

