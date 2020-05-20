CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
322 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
322 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
322 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
until well after midnight becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Light winds becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
322 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
322 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
322 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph late in
the evening and overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread
frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
322 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph
late in the evening and overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
