CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

_____

997 FPUS56 KMFR 180613

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1113 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

CAZ080-181100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1113 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ081-181100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1113 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet

rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ082-181100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1113 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ083-181100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1113 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ084-181100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1113 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ085-181100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1113 PM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow level 6500 feet.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

