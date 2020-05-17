CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020
_____
418 FPUS56 KMFR 171107
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
407 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020
CAZ080-172300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
407 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Snow level
6000 feet rising to 6500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south
around 5 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ081-172300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
407 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Snow level
7000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Snow level
7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow
level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Light winds becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 40. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ082-172300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
407 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Snow level
7000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph late this morning, then shifting to the southwest 5 to
10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ083-172300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
407 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Snow level
7000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ084-172300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
407 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ085-172300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
407 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain showers likely this morning, then rain showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to southwest
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph this afternoon. Chance
of showers 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to
6500 feet after midnight. Lows around 40. Breezy. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the south
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level 6000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to
6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level
6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather