CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

_____

483 FPUS56 KMFR 061010

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

310 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

CAZ080-062300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

310 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ081-062300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

310 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

$$

CAZ082-062300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

310 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-062300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

310 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-062300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

310 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ085-062300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

310 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather