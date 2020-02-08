CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

304 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

304 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers until early

afternoon, then sunny late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

304 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early this afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

304 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

304 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

304 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph late in the evening

and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

304 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs around 40.

$$

