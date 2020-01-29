CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020

_____

947 FPUS56 KMFR 291101

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

CAZ080-300000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

$$

CAZ081-300000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph this morning becoming light, then becoming

southwest around 5 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Light winds becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-300000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-300000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow late this

morning. Slight chance of rain this afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-300000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph until well after

midnight becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light winds becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ085-300000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the late morning

and early afternoon. Slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level 6500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather