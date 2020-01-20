CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
234 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
CAZ080-210000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
234 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 2 PM PST TUESDAY
ABOVE 4500 FEET...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the
morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight.
Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 3000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at
times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
CAZ081-210000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
234 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. In the
shasta valley, north winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to
25 mph this afternoon. Elsewhere, east winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south
winds 25 to 35 mph. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Breezy. In the shasta valley, south winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level 3300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet rising to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. In the
shasta valley, east winds around 5 mph increasing to south 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ082-210000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
234 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 2 PM PST TUESDAY
ABOVE 4500 FEET...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 2 PM PST
TUESDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet
lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches at lower elevations and 4 to 7 inches above
4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 3400 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be
heavy at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
CAZ083-210000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
234 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 2 PM PST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight. Lows around
30. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
increasing to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation
of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until early
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
CAZ084-210000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
234 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow after midnight. Lows
around 30. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to
4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow level
3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 2500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
CAZ085-210000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
234 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3900 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner
Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until early afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 4100 feet in the evening. Lows around 30.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4700 feet in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
