CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

329 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

329 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

329 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3400 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2800 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

329 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain and snow showers likely

until early afternoon, then rain and snow showers likely late

this afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow level 2900 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet rising to

3300 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s

to mid 30s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

329 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely until early afternoon, then

rain and snow showers likely late this afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

329 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers until early

afternoon. Chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow likely

late this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers

likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

329 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers until early afternoon,

then snow likely late this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches except 2 to

4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

