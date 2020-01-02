CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020
278 FPUS56 KMFR 021212
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
411 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
CAZ080-030000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
411 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late
in the evening and overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to
3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until well after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
2500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
CAZ081-030000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
411 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the late morning and early
afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Windy. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to
20 mph early in the afternoon, then shifting to the south 20 to
30 mph late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain in the evening, then
cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet
lowering to 3200 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 25 to 40 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph well after midnight. Elsewhere, south
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph well after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
2900 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
CAZ082-030000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
411 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet
lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid
30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until well
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
3300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ083-030000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
411 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph late in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain and snow in the evening,
then cloudy with rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
increasing to 50 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ084-030000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
411 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow
level 3500 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Windy. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ085-030000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
411 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 3800 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Breezy.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late in the evening
and overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid
20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
